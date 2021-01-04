Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open its second Gonzales restaurant Jan. 11, between Cabela’s and Tanger Outlets.
The restaurant is going into the former Tilted Kilt building at 2828 S. Outfitters Drive. This will be the second Walk-On’s in Gonzales, joining the location at 14569 Airline Highway. With the opening, Walk-On’s will have 19 restaurants in Louisiana and 47 company-wide.
“The Gonzales community continues to show us overwhelming support, so we are honored to open a second location in the area,” said Jason Gisclair, president of DBMC Restaurants LLC, a Walk-On’s franchisee. About 200 people will work in the new restaurant.