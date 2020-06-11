JP Morgan Chase Bank has purchased the former Rite Aid at the intersection of Siegen Lane and Perkins Road and plans to open a branch there in September.
The bank paid $2.5 million for the property at 9031 Siegen, which includes an 11,000-square-foot building. Work is underway to remodel the building into a 5,300-square-foot branch, said Greg Hassell, a Chase spokesman.
The new branch will replace a smaller nearby location at 8751 Siegen. That building is 2,323 square feet. A closing date has not been set for the existing Siegen branch, but it will be after the new location has opened and customers have adjusted.
Chase found that the Siegen-Perkins area needed a larger branch to help customers with financial planning and investments, Hassell said. Eighteen people will work at the new branch.
Building larger branches has been a trend for Chase in Baton Rouge. A 3,500-square-foot location at Bluebonnet and Highland opened in August 2019 and a 3,000-square-foot location at Highland and Airport opened in March.
According to the Chase website, the bank has 20 branches in Baton Rouge. Recently, the bank shuttered the branches that were in several Albertsons supermarkets.
Chase has the largest share of the Baton Rouge banking market, with more than $6.5 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2019, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That accounts for 31.6% of the deposits in the area, and well ahead of Capital One, which has 18.2%, or $3.7 billion.