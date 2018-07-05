Bud’s Broiler, the popular New Orleans hamburger chain, is once again operating in Baton Rouge.

A Bud’s location south of LSU is now open at 4343 Nicholson Drive, in a building that was recently home for Rotolo’s Pizzeria and The Dive Bar. The restaurant is owned by Shannon McGuire, who owns the Bud’s in New Orleans City Park.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+10 18 Baton Rouge restaurants we can't wait to try in 2018 Foodies rejoice! 2017 brought a ton of good-to-great restaurants to the Baton Rouge area, and this new year is looking even better.

Initially, the restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, McGuire said.

Bud’s specializes in charcoal-broiled burgers, topped with grated cheddar cheese, and hot dogs. The company has eight locations in metro New Orleans. Bud’s had a location near the Florida Boulevard-Airline Highway intersection in the late 1980s.