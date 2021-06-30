Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish continued to surge in April as COVID vaccines became more available and restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the disease were eased.

Nearly $923.1 million was spent in the parish during April, according to figures released Wednesday by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s a 42.1% increase over the $649.6 million spent in April 2020, a time when non-essential businesses were closed, restaurants were take-out only and the number of people who could be in a store at one time was drastically reduced. The figures include vehicle sales.

But April’s figures were up 16.2% percent over the $794.4 million spent in April 2019.

Vehicle sales in April were more than double what they were a year earlier. Spending on automobiles was just over $86.8 million, compared to $42.6 million in April 2020.

Spending in most categories was up compared to the year before. Retail and grocery sales, which account for more than half of all activity in the parish, was up by 24.2%. Spending in restaurants and bars was up by 49.4%, while services were up by 30.9%. Manufacturing, a volatile category that can be influenced by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was down 8% in April when compared to the year before.

Inside the city limits, spending was up 55.2% from April 2020, at nearly $560 million. That compares to $361.3 million in spending the year before and $454.3 million in spending during April 2019.

The increase was smaller for spending in the parish. There was $362.1 million spent in April, a 25.6% increase from the April 2020, when $288.3 million was spent in the area. In April 2019 $340.2 million was spent in the parish, which is 6.5% lower than 2021 figures.

Sales tax collections in April were nearly $18.5 million, compared to nearly $13 million in April 2019.

Through the first four months of the year spending in East Baton Rouge has topped $3.4 billion, a 14.1% increase over the $3 billion spent through April 2020. In the city limits, nearly $2 billion has been spent, a 17.8% increase over the nearly $1.7 billion spent during the first four months of 2020. In the parish, spending was up 9.7%, from nearly $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.