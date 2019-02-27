Dozens of minorities, women, veterans and other business owners on Wednesday complained of a local government contracting world that operates as a "good old boys club" that presents countless challenges and routinely keeps them from taking part.

The comments were being collected by a study team at a town hall as part of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's disparity study, a yearlong endeavor aimed at making city-parish contracting more equitable. The event was the first of three town halls to be held ahead of the study being completed in October.

Local landscaping firms, painters, consultants and construction companies told the study team, led by Denver-based Keen Independent Research, that they face problems like contractors shopping their bids around and unhelpful local government agencies. They also said the process of landing contracts can be confusing and hard to navigate.

Brian Fletcher, who owns his own painting company, said the "prime contractors" that win city bids will shop around his subcontracting bid, allowing companies they know to undercut him. Then the company that wins the bid will "cut corners" on the work, he said. It's nearly impossible to win a contract unless he already knows the firm hiring him as a subcontractor, Fletcher said.

"If y'all want the honest opinion, Baton Rouge is a good old boys system," he said. "I've fought it for nine years."

The bid process is also not explained right to many small and minority businesses, said Tevin Wade, owner of Core Electrical Contractors. It's "hard to tap in" to the current network of contractors and subcontractors, he said.

Kahli Cohran, of Civil Solutions Consulting Group, said there's "no teeth" in the current system to get minority participation in public contracting. While his company was borne out of the city's "fair share" program instituted in 2009 with similar goals, Cohran said government agencies that do have procurement goals for minority businesses aim them at lower-rung contracts.

Keen Independent Research, which is leading the disparity study, also outlined some of the programs they have helped institute in other cities. Those include a "set-aside" program that let disadvantaged businesses to bid against each other in a tiered system that allowed them to move up to bigger and bigger contracts. Other cities have given incentives for prime contractors to award subcontracts to minority-owned and other disadvantaged businesses.

Broome first issued an order to conduct the local disparity study, Baton Rouge's first, in 2017 in an effort to fill a campaign promise to help local businesses, especially minorities, women and veterans, land local government contracts.

Around a year ago, the Metro Council signed off on spending $300,000 on the study. Excess sales tax collections funded the program.

The city-parish hired Keen Independent Research to conduct the study. Keen's research began in September and is slated to take a year. The "study team" includes Baton Rouge's Leslie Grover, Cogent Concepts, Octagon Media and SJB Group; Spears Group of New Orleans; Customer Research International of San Marcos, Texas; and Holland & Knight of Atlanta.

Annettee Keen, of Keen Independent Research, said the last two town halls will be toward the end of the study period, and will give people the opportunity to comment on the draft study. She said the study team will do 60 interviews and other research.

Based on the results, Keen and the rest of the study team will likely suggest new programs or policies for Baton Rouge to institute.

Keen conducted a similar study in New Orleans recently, which cost $500,000. That included examining more than 2,000 non-city construction contracts and found minority-owned general contracting firms received less than 3 percent of the $14 billion spent over four years.

In 2016, only 9 percent of Baton Rouge's 1,115 purchase orders from City Hall went to small and minority-owned businesses, Broome's administration has said. Nearly half of the parish is black, according to 2016 U.S. Census Bureau figures.