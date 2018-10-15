Penn National Gaming has completed its $2.8 billion purchase of Pinnacle Entertainment.
The combined company will operate 40 casino resorts, including L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles, Boomtown Casino and Hotel New Orleans and Boomtown Casino and Hotel Bossier City, all leased and operated by Pinnacle.
In 2013 Penn National spun off Gaming and Leisure Properties, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge among its properties. Pinnacle sold its Louisiana properties in 2016 to Gaming and Leisure Properties and has been paying hundreds of millions of dollars a year in rent to the group to lease and operate the four riverboats.
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved the deal in July.