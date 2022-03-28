Fast-growing grocery store chain Aldi has submitted plans to build a store on Rieger Road and is looking to hire a store manager.
The chain is running ads on its website for a store manager trainee for a location at 10022 N. Rieger Road. Last week, it submitted plans to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a nearly 20,500-square-foot freestanding store.
In an email statement, Aldi officials said they do not have any information to share about a potential Baton Rouge store.
Aldi has been growing rapidly across south Louisiana. It opened its first area store in Lafayette in early February and is on track to have a second Lafayette location and a New Iberia store open by the summer.
In the New Orleans area, the company said it will open stores three stores by the end of the year: at 8855 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie, 137 Northshore Blvd. in Slidell and 31 Holiday Blvd. in Covington.
In May 2020, the company bought an 11.1-acre site at 2327 O'Neal Lane, and in January 2021, it bought 3.5 acres in the Settlement at Shoe Creek traditional neighborhood development in Central.
Last summer, it posted advertisements online for trainee managers for stores at those Baton Rouge-area stores. But in February, officials with the chain said there was no information to share when the O'Neal or Central stores would open.
Founded in Germany in 1961 but now headquartered in Illinois, Aldi wants to be the third-largest grocer in the country by the end of 2022 behind Walmart and Kroger. It will open 23 stores this year along the Gulf Coast and then about 10 stores per year after that.
Aldi is building a $100 million regional headquarters and distribution hub in Loxley, Alabama, near Mobile. The warehouse should be completed at the end of the year, and Aldi said it will service up to 100 Gulf Coast locations. This would include stores in the southern parts of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi and along with the Florida Panhandle.