Consumer and business spending in East Baton Rouge Parish was up 17.5% in January when compared to the year before, continuing an 11 month streak of year-to-year gains.
Spending topped $936.3 million in the parish in the first month of the year, according to figures released by the city-parish Finance Department. That’s up from the $796.7 million spent in January 2021.
Vehicle sales posted a smaller gain, increasing 7.6% from $71.5 million to nearly $77 million.
Spending at retailers, which makes up 52% of all economic activity in the parish, increased 13.2% in January. Sales at restaurants and bars were 13.8% lower than in January 2021, while spending on services increased by 19.7%. Manufacturing spending, which can be affected by the purchase of big-ticket equipment, was up 51.4%.
Sales inside the Baton Rouge city limits were up 18.6% for the month from $438.1 million to $519.6 million. Outside the city limits of Baton Rouge, there was a 16.2% increase in sales from $358.6 million to $416.7 million.
Sales tax collections were $18.7 million for January, compared to $15.9 million for the same period in 2021.