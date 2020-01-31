Furniture Gallery has signed a lease to open a store in a Florida Boulevard space that had partially been occupied by a Save A Lot discount grocery store.
The furniture store signed a lease for space at 5905 and 5907 Florida Blvd., said Mathew Laborde of Elifin Realty. The two spaces have a combined total of 31,000 square feet. Laborde and Will Chadwick, also of Elifin, represented both the landlord and the tenant.
Plans are to open the Furniture Gallery store by the summer, Laborde said. It will sell furniture for living rooms, dining rooms, home office and bedrooms, along with mattresses and accessories.
Furniture Gallery was interested in the space because of the showroom floor, warehouse area in the back and the visible location at the intersection of Florida and N. Ardenwood Drive, Laborde said.