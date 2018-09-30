BATON ROUGE AREA
Dawn Harris, president and chief executive officer of Campus Federal, and the late Dr. Kenneth Paxton, who volunteered as a board member for the credit union from 1989-2016, were inducted into the Louisiana Credit Union Hall of Fame.
Harris was recognized for her leadership, commitment and dedication to the credit union’s mission and her work in the industry for 38 years. Campus Federal was the first in the state to offer online banking and has grown to serve 54,000 people statewide with assets exceeding $600 million.
Paxton served on regulatory committees and was active in governmental affairs for statewide and national credit union trade organizations. He was a professor at LSU in the Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness for more than 40 years until his retirement and was still serving as a board member when he died in 2016.
LAFAYETTE AREA
Adriana Drusini, LSU AgCenter 4-H agent in St. Mary Parish, has been named Louisiana 4-H Agent of the Year.
Drusini, who works with 32 clubs in the parish with more than 1,000 students, was recognized for her work with youth and with adult volunteers and as a role model for others in the area of volunteer development. The award will be presented Nov. 3 at the Louisiana 4-H Volunteer Conference at the LSU AgCenter Grant Walker Educational Center near Pollock.
United Way of Acadiana’s Women United announced the recipients of its 2018 Women Who Mean Business Awards: Kimberly Boudreaux, Paula Cutrer, Maureen Foster, Dr. Deiadra Garrett, Natalie Harder, Theresa LeBouef, Anna Olivier and Maegan Sonnier for their impacts in their workplaces and communities through entrepreneurship, professionalism, civic engagement and community leadership.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The Louisiana Council of the Emergency Nurses Association has presented in the area its Nursing Practice Award to Hollye Briggs, of St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales; Patient Champion Award to Joscelyn Jones, Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge; Leadership Award to Mike Verges and Special Recognition in Injury Prevention to Ann Mouille, both with University Medical Center in New Orleans.