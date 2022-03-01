Baton Rouge-based b1Bank completed its acquisition of a Houston-based bank on Tuesday, while New Orleans-based First Bank and Trust was purchased by Mississippi-based BankPlus.
The $52.9 million sale of Texas Citizens Bank was finalized, giving b1Bank six locations in the Houston market. The bank now has nine branches in Texas.
Jude Melville, president and chief executive officer of b1Bank, said the bank has had success with “boutique-style business banking” in Dallas and looks forward to serving small and mid-sized businesses in Houston.
“This partnership in the Houston area is an important step in the widening of our footprint across Texas,” he said in a statement.
b1Bank now has about $5.3 billion in assets and 48 branches across Louisiana and Texas.
With the purchase of First Bank and Trust, BankPlus now has 11 locations in metro New Orleans, making it the seventh-largest bank by market share in the Crescent City. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
“First Bank and Trust has built a strong foundation in the New Orleans market that we look forward to expanding," William A. Ray, president and CEO of BankPlus, said in a statement.
Gary Blossman, CEO of First Bank and Trust, has been named senior executive vice president of BankPlus, while Duane Abadie, president & chief credit officer of First Bank and Trust, has been named executive vice president & chief credit officer – Gulf Coast Region at BankPlus.
Ridgeland, Mississippi-based BankPlus now has 93 branches across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Florida panhandle. The bank now has about $6.4 billion in assets.
Plans are to convert all First Bank and Trust accounts to BankPlus in the summer.