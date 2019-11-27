A 3.3 acre tract at the corner of Plank Road and Crown Avenue has been sold to a non-profit organization that plans to build a medical facility there.
Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative Inc. bought the property at 7070 Plank Road for $180,000 in a deal that closed earlier this month. The seller was the Maurice and Eunice Lion Trust.
Will Chadwick, of Elifin Realty, who represented the buyer and the seller, said BRPCC plans to break ground on a 12,000 square foot clinic on the property in January. BRPCC was established to increase access to high quality, comprehensive health care to all people, regardless of their ability to pay.
“They are making the first steps toward seeing healthcare support throughout the entire Plank Road corridor and hope to see continued development in the area,” Chadwick said.