Baton Rouge-based Business First Bancshares, Inc. posted record income of $3.9 million, or 33 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared to $1.7 million, or 23 cents per share, during the same period last year.

The firm is the holding company for Business First Bank. As of Sept. 30, the bank had total assets of $1.7 billion, up from $1.6 billion last year.

Business First also said it closed a Baton Rouge banking center in September, in an effort to "increase future operating efficiencies."

"Our third quarter results demonstrate on a number of fronts the value our company continues to build," Business First President and CEO Jude Melville said in a statement. "I am extremely proud of our team's ability to produce annualized quarterly loan growth of 20 percent while expanding net interest margin, improving credit quality and successfully converting our recent acquisition of MBL Bank."

