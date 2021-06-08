Canadian lumber business Canfor Corp. plans to build a new $160 million lumber mill in Beauregard Parish.
Canfor, a publicly traded business in British Columbia, already has lumber mills across the Southeast corridor but this would be the first investment in Louisiana.
Canfor expects to hire 130 new workers with average annual salary of $59,921 in addition to benefits.
The sawmill project would be built on a site certified by the state's economic development arm LED at the Beauregard Regional Airport which sits near DeRidder and is expected to support 175 construction jobs. It would be the first industrial project at the regional airport.
Plans for the lumber mill include processing yellow pine trees from the forests of Louisiana to create various wood products from lumber to paper and pulp anticipated to begin operating by the end of third quarter 2022.
The facility will have an annual production capacity of 250 million board feet, which is the measurement of trees into lumber. Canfor is already looking to spend another $300 million in 2021, about $200 million of which is for a solid wood and pulp facility in Western Canada and $100 million for solid wood operations across the South in the United States.
The project is the company's first 'greenfield' or ground up construction lumber mill and the company was attracted to the area for its supply of pine forests and labor force with a long tenure in wood products manufacturing sector.
"The significant incentives and support we are receiving from the state of Louisiana are helping to make this project possible," said Tony Sheffield, president of Canfor Southern Pine in a news release.
In exchange for the $160 million capital investment on the ground, the company was offered an incentive package which includes a $1.5 million grant which depends on performance such as payroll and capital expenditures. The business is also getting job training through LED's FastStart program and an Industrial Tax Exemption Program agreement which could yield up to 80% property tax abatement for up to 10 years if approved by the sheriff, police jury and school board in the region.
The project would be the "largest initial investment in Beauregard Parish's history", said Mike Harper, president of the parish police jury. "This commitment promises a bright future for hundreds of families of this parish and region.”
Canfor previously announced in 2018 that it would be moving forward on a project in Washington, Georgia but the Beauregard Parish project would be moving forward instead as the company is pulling out on the Georgia plans.
The company's cash reserves have been bouyed by sky high lumber prices as net income for first quarter this year was $427 million compared to $70 million loss in first quarter 2020. The price for Southern Yellow Pine 2 by 4s averaged $1,100 per a thousand board feet which is much higher than usual.