LSU to lead small business development center network
LSU has been designated as the new host organization for the Louisiana Small Business Development Center network, which provides training and technical support to small businesses and entrepreneurs.
The network, which consists of 10 regional offices across the state, is funded by Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
In its role as the host organization, LSU will help to manage the development center’s approximately $4.4 million annual program budget, which includes in-kind value gained from the participating universities that house regional center offices. It also will coordinate operations of the 10 regional offices from the network’s new statewide headquarters at LSU Innovation Park in Baton Rouge.
“As Louisiana’s flagship university, LSU’s resources and expertise are meant to serve the entire state,” said Andrew Maas, LSU Innovation & Ecosystem Development director. “It’s an honor for us to lend our support to strengthen the network with our colleagues at regional SBDC offices across the state. When we help small business owners and entrepreneurs succeed, Louisiana wins.”
Acadian launches latest accelerated EMT program
Acadian Ambulance and the National EMS Academy are kicking off the latest round of accelerated emergency medical technician classes across south Louisiana.
The program will select people interested in earning their EMT certification and pay them while they are in training. Upon successful completion, they will then serve as EMTs.
Compared with the traditional EMT program, which takes four months to complete, the accelerated program is a seven-week course. Acceptance into the program is competitive. Acadian will cover the fees and costs of the course. While in school, students will earn $11 an hour.
The last day to apply for the program is Friday, and the courses will begin March 7. Classes will be held in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
To learn about the program or to apply, visit nationalemsacademy.com/programs/medic-training/.
TEC Next conference set for Feb. 24-25
TEC Next announced will host its second conference on Feb. 24-25, highlighting what’s next for the technology and energy industries as they create new, collaborative solutions for smart manufacturing.
The conference is presented by ExxonMobil and will be held in the Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts. The event is organized by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance. Registration for the event is $200. More information, along with registration, and sponsorship opportunities can be found at tec-next.org.
Home Instead open in Central
Home Instead Senior Care has opened a location in Central.
The business at 14150 Grand Settlement Blvd., Suite 140, Home Instead provides nonmedical care for people of all ages.
Home Instead can help with bathing, administering medications, taking people to appointments and some light housekeeping. Its services help people maintain independent living.
It is accepting new clients and also accepting applications for caregivers.
The number for the Central office is (225) 416-0768.
Lane Dermatology open
Lane Dermatology is open at 4801 McHugh Road in Zachary and scheduling new patients.
Dr. Jessica LeBlanc and Dr. Ashley Record offer long-term skin care for people of all ages, including children and teens.
LeBlanc and Record treat most skin, scalp and nail conditions, including acne, alopecia areata, eczema, moles, psoriasis, skin cancer, skin tags, vitiligo and warts. To make an appointment, please call (225) 658-4065.
New Orleans Chamber lunch set for Friday
The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Quarter Business Luncheon on Friday at the New Orleans Marriott.
The lunch will feature New Orleans City Council at-large members Helena Moreno and JP Morrell as the keynote speakers to discuss the City Council’s priorities for 2022.
Preregistration is required and must be completed by noon Monday. Tickets for members is $65 and $75 for nonmembers. Registration can be completed online at neworleanschamber.org.