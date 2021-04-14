Southland Steel Fabricators Inc. is hosting a job fair in Amite alongside the Louisiana Economic Development department for its Amite and Greensburg operations.
The job fair is expected to be held at the Florida Parishes Arena and Event Center between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on April 28.
The company is looking to hire painters, fitters, welders, material handlers, kettle operators, sandblasters, sub-arc welders, estimators, combo welders, maintenance technicians and quality control coatings inspectors.
Interested individuals can pre-register for the event LEDFastStart.com/SouthlandSteel and job applicants are encouraged to bring identification and resumes to the job fair. Masks and social distancing are required at the event. Candidates will later have on-site interviews to test skills such as welders and fitters.
The Greensburg-based company is starting a new steel fabrication and coating line at the former Bradken foundry in Amite which shut down in 2016. It already has 176 employees at its headquarters in St. Helena. The expansion, which doubles the company's operations, is expected to cost $18 million.
Southland Steel already operates a 300,000-square-foot complex across 60 acres in Greensburg. It can produce more than 30,000 tons of steel each year.