ThreeSixtyEight, a Baton Rouge business that specializes in digital presentations and website development for businesses, and Mindworx Marketing, a Prairieville-based company that specializes in health care work, are merging.
Mindworx will move its four employees into ThreeSixtyEight’s offices in Mid City, said Ranee Rogers, who founded Mindworx in 2003. The combined business will have 20 employees and plans are in the works to hire an additional project manager, said Kenny Nguyen, chief executive officer of ThreeSixtyEight.
Rogers said discussions had been underway since July about joining the two businesses. “We’re going to be able to offer a full scope of service lines to each of our existing clients and our prospective clients,” she said. Mindworx specializes in traditional media, such as printed materials and packaging, which fits in well with the digital services ThreeSixtyEight provides.
“We’ll be able to offer more innovation to our retail clients,” Nguyen said.
ThreeSixtyEight’s clients include Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Ochsner Health System and Unilever. Mindworx’s clients include St. Elizabeth Hospital in Gonzales, Riverside Hospital in Franklinton, Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa and Methanex.