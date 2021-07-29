The comfort level has diminished somewhat for some Baton Rouge businesses just as they were easing coronavirus-related restrictions in stores and restaurants and taking steps toward bringing workers back into their offices.
For others, being extra cautious has been their mantra throughout much of the pandemic and they aren't shaken by the surge in COVID-19 cases that has fueled concern that people will hunker down again in an environment where there's a mixed bag of vaccinated/unvaccinated and mask-wearing.
"My hopes and prayers are that whatever we do, we do not revert back to where we were in March and April 2020 where the whole economy was shut down because of the impact it had on so many families, industries and jobs," said Tee Brown, president of GMFS Mortgage, where 200 employees have been working from home since March 2020 and only 15% were regularly visiting the office as recently as last month.
Chelsea Thibodeaux, a spokeswoman for Perkins Rowe, said the majority of businesses in the shopping center are requiring employees to wear masks. Some businesses are following federal CDC guidelines and asking unvaccinated customers to wear masks, but none of the businesses she spoke to are making it a requirement.
"We haven't noticed a decline in customers," with the delta variant-driven resurgence, she said.
At the Murphy Law Firm in Baton Rouge, the office is spread out, providing enough room for private offices instead of having an open workspace concept. The office itself went remote for only 26 days early in the pandemic, then returned wearing masks, social distancing and then some getting vaccinated, said partner Peyton Murphy, citing a necessity for "comradery and teamwork" on legal cases that doesn't work remotely.
"I think you can work together (in person) effectively without exposing each other," Murphy said. "We really work together as a unit. We had to get everyone back together. Often we talk amongst ourselves about how to figure out a legal matter."
"At first we went a little overboard (with the masks and staying apart). I'm letting it be personal choice now and no one has been hospitalized," Murphy said about masks and vaccines. "But a lot of clients come in wearing masks already, and we have some here."
“I think everybody has gotten a little stir crazy. Let's protect the most vulnerable. Then that solves a lot of the problems with overcrowding in the hospital and deaths," Murphy said. "Just be courteous to others and wear a mask."
In general, employees at GMFS are "quite capable and more efficient working from home," said Brown, who also sees the value of an office setting.
To promote a cohesive work culture and foster teamwork, the company hosted two consecutive days to work together in person earlier this month.
"I recognized that it will probably be one of our least productive days, but it was for everyone to meet new people and I think that is worth it from a cultural standpoint for people to foster relationships. It was very successful," Brown said.
For now, the future dates are tentative depending on the spread of the delta variant, and the company won't work in person together until at least September, he said. Allowing remote work has enabled the company to hire workers in other states, such as Tennessee, Michigan and California.
"I don’t envision long-term that we will be working back in the office anywhere close to what we experienced close to March 2020. A lot of it has to do with the employees," Brown said. "It's quite a benefit to work from their house. Now after 15 months of doing it, I think it would be more disruptive and (we'd have) higher turnover if we mandated back to the office full time. When all of this is over, we'll bring in (remote workers in other states) quarterly and work directly together."
Brown himself is vaccinated and encourages the vaccines, but it's not a requirement at work, he said.
For major employer Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, more than 90% of its employees are working remotely.
"We have not fully reopened our offices yet," said Cindy Wakefield, spokesperson for the health insurer.
Masks are required for everyone who is working in the office while the organization keeps close watch on the public health situation.
"Our clinical leaders are closely monitoring the pandemic and the current surge. We urge all eligible Louisianans to get vaccinated, and if they have questions about the vaccines, to please discuss it with their medical provider," Wakefield said.
At Pimanyoli’s Sidewalk Café, owner Yolanda Perrilloux said she’s getting “a little nervous." She said there’s been less foot traffic and more take-out orders at the Airline Highway restaurant, but isn’t sure if the cause is the rising number of COVID cases or people taking late summer vacations. “It’s hard to find the cause of it,” Perrilloux said.
Other local restaurants said they haven’t noticed any change in their business because of all the new cases.
Casey Evans, general manager of Dearman’s, said he’s seen more customers wearing masks recently. After the parishwide mask mandate was lifted three months ago, he said people “pretty much stopped wearing them.” But the longtime Jefferson Highway diner hasn’t had an influx of to-go orders or seen a drop in customers.
Joshua Hebert, general manager and executive chef of Roux 61 Seafood & Grill, said he hasn’t seen any recent changes in the number of carry-out orders. To-go business at the Bluebonnet Boulevard restaurant has increased 30% to 35% since the start of the pandemic, he said. At the same time, Hebert said the number of people eating in the restaurant “is just as busy as ever.”
Hebert said he expects to-go orders will increase further as the rising number of COVID cases makes people more hesitant to eat in restaurants.
“We’re playing it day by day to see if there will be any new mandates,” he said.