Baton Rouge area
Peter Katzmarzyk, associate executive director for population and public health sciences at LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, was recognized on the 2019 Highly Cited Researchers list by the Web of Science Group.
The list identifies scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1 percent by citations for their field and years of publication, demonstrating significant research influence among their peers. From 2008-2018, Katzmarzyk authored or co-authored 359 papers that were published in peer-reviewed scientific journals. The articles were cited 19,735 times. Katzmarzyk’s most-cited publication is “The Effect of Physical Inactivity on Major Non-Communicable Diseases Worldwide: An Analysis of Burden of Disease and Life Expectancy.” It was published in The Lancet and cited 2,725 times. “Scientists like Dr. Katzmarzyk are the reason that Pennington Biomedical has become a global leader in nutrition and obesity research,” said Pennington Executive Director John Kirwan.
The 2019 Highly Cited Researchers list includes 6,217 highly cited researchers in various fields from nearly 60 nations. The methodology behind the list draws on the data and analysis performed by bibliometric experts from the Institute for Scientific Information at the Web of Science Group.
New Orleans area
Mandeville Police Chief Gerald Sticker was named the Alumnus of the Year for 2019 by the Leadership St. Tammany Foundation.
Foundation President Leslie Martin said Sticker was being recognized for "his proven leadership skills, especially in light of the tragic circumstances that he faced this year, with the loss of Capt. Vince Liberto. He helped guide his department, the Liberto family and the whole community through a sad and trying time.” Sticker, from the Leadership class of 2017, was born in Covington. He served in the USMC Reserve from 1986-1992, with a combat deployment between 1990-1991 to the first Gulf War. He began his law enforcement career as a reserve police officer in 1992 in Mandeville before accepting a full-time position in the department’s criminal patrol division in 1995. Sticker rose through the ranks over the years, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Liberty University. He was appointed chief of police in August of 2016.
New Orleans & Co. was awarded The Knot Best of Weddings 2020.
The award recognizes the best event professionals across the country, as reviewed by couples, their families and wedding guests on TheKnot.com. This is the second year in a row that New Orleans & Co. has been a winner. The Knot assessed its millions of users reviews across the various vendor categories, including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and others. Only the top 5% of wedding vendors received the honor for 2020.