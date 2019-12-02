After the success of The Advocate’s first Economic Outlook Summit, the event is coming back in January in a bigger venue.
The event, which features business and community leaders providing a forecast for the south Louisiana economy in 2020, will be held Jan. 7 in the Manship Theatre at the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St., from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. A continental breakfast will be served starting at 7:30 a.m.
Judi Terzotis, publisher of The Advocate, said the first event, held at newspaper’s offices on Rieger Road, accommodated about 100 seats and sold out well in advance of the summit.
“It was such a quick sellout; it showed we were filling a niche the community wanted. It was something with real value,” she said.
The goal of the summit is to provide information that gives business leaders and the public a big-picture understanding of the Baton Rouge area and south Louisiana economy.
“When people think of The Advocate, they think of the written form: words on paper, words on screen,” Terzotis said. “But this is journalism that’s face to face. We have experts on our team with the accessibility to bring people together so the general public can learn a little bit more.”
Panelists will include John Bordelon, president and chief executive officer, Home Bank; David Dismukes, executive director and president, LSU Center for Energy Studies; Connie Fabre, executive director, Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance; Jerry Jones, executive director, Baton Rouge North Economic Development District; Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer, Baton Rouge Area Chamber; Phillip May, president and chief executive officer, Entergy Louisiana; Domoine Rutledge, chairman, Southern University Board of Supervisors; Jonathan Walker, senior commercial sales and leasing executive, Maestri-Murrell Real Estate; and Scott Wester, chief executive officer, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.
Other than the bigger venue, Terzotis said there won’t be any significant format changes from the inaugural event. Bobby Lamb, business editor of The Advocate, will moderate the panel discussion, and people watching a livestream of the summit will be able to ask questions.
“The format really worked well, a Q&A, but the talk for the bulk of the program was about what their industry was anticipating,” she said. “One of the very cool components was we allowed questions from those who were watching online. We took those questions and fed them to the panel. It mixed up things a lot.”
Tickets for the summit can be purchased at TheAdvocate.com/EconomicOutlook for $20, plus fees. The summit is sponsored by ExxonMobil, Entergy Louisiana, Home Bank and AARP.