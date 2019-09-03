Suds Laundry Services, an app that got funding from a pitch competition for LSU students that allows customers to place orders to get their clothes cleaned, is now operating in Baton Rouge.
The app allows customers to choose a laundry service, arrange to have their dirty clothes picked up for cleaning and set up times to have their clean garments returned. Suds is also starting a standard wash-and-fold “Sudscription Plan,” which covers 60 pounds of dirty clothes for $79.99 a month, with four pick-ups and deliveries. The app is available for Apple iOS mobile devices with an Android version coming in the near future.
Suds is a collaboration between Danille Tulagan, Hayden Monarch, Dalton DeLaune and Chris Hilliard. In April, the business participated in the Venture Challenge, a pitch competition for LSU students, and was awarded $8,000.
Suds plans to launch across Louisiana.