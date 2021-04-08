Ollie's Car Wash, a small local car wash chain in the Baton Rouge area, was acquired by Atlanta-based Mammoth Holdings LLC which has more than 50 car washes under various brands across the country.
The financial details of the deal for the Ollie's chain were not disclosed. Ollie's was founded in 2017 and operates a location in Denham Springs, Walker and Addis, according to its Facebook pages.
Ollie's founders Brandy and Melissa Walton, after the deal was closed opted to "invest a significant amount of their proceeds into Mammoth's equity".
"Ollie's expands our presence along the I-10 corridor in Louisiana into the Baton Rouge market," said Gary Dennis, CEO of Mammoth in a news release.
Mammoth is the among the largest car wash holding companies in the nation with brands such as PitStop, Wash Me Fast, Finish Line, Wiggy Wash and Shine On.
The company is still on the hunt for other car wash operations to buy and has "significant growth capital at its disposal" which stems from Red Dog Equity, a private equity firm affiliated with billionaire Thomas Pritzker who is the chairman of Hyatt Hotels.