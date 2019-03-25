Former LSU baseball star and Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Aaron Nola has partnered with beer brewer D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc., which calls itself America's oldest brewery.
Yuengling has been a sponsor of the Philadelphia Phillies since 2017, and the Pennsylvania brewery said the individual partnership with Nola strengthens the relationship.
The partnership includes personal appearances on behalf of the brand, fan meet and greets, special promotions to meet the Philly All Star, a chance to win a Yuengling home vending machine, social media sweepstakes and giveaways, local Philadelphia advertising and support of Nola's 2019 local community efforts.
"I had my first Yuengling Lager after being drafted by Philadelphia and I haven't looked back," Nola said. "I love cracking open a cold Yuengling whether it's a day fishing with my dad and brother back in Louisiana or after a big game."
Nola pitched for the LSU Tigers during the 2012-2014 seasons. The 25-year-old Baton Rouge native and former Catholic High player last month inked a $45 million, four-year contract with the Phillies. He set career bests last year when he was a first-time All-Star, going 17-6 with a 2.37 earned run average. He would have been eligible for free agency after the 2021 season.
Yuengling is a 190-year-old, sixth-generation family company.