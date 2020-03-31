Off The Hook, a Thibodaux-based restaurant chain, plans to open in Gonzales this summer, giving the chain its fourth location.
The company signed a lease on the former Zaxby’s building at 437 N. Airline Highway, said Will Chadwick of Elifin Realty. Chadwick represented the landlord and Off The Hook.
Off The Hook is hiring 25 to 30 employees at the Gonzales location, which will include a drive-thru and online ordering.
The restaurant has a motto of “Real Cajun, Real Fast” and specializes in fried seafood, gumbo, etouffee and hamburgers. The first Off The Hook opened in Thibodaux in 2012. A Houma restaurant opened in 2015 and a Houston store followed in 2019.