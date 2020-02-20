Local restaurateur Wayne Stabiler, who announced last week he was taking over the former Sammy’s Grill location on Highland Road, said he is keeping the name of the popular local eatery.

In an attempt to fix some of the damage that had been done to the brand in recent months, Stabiler said he will personally repay all of the former Sammy's employees who are owed back pay — including those who worked at the Prairieville and Central locations.

"It's a lot," Stabilier said. He said the amount of back pay owed to workers was more than $150,000.

Former owner Sammy Nagem shut the Highland and Prairieville restaurants, along with his Creole Cabana eatery, in January. At the time of the closures, he was facing eviction from the Highland and Prairieville locations over unpaid rent. The Central restaurant had been closed since mid-November because of a burst water pipe.

By paying the back wages of the employees, Stabiler said it will give Sammy's "a clean slate" and bring the brand back close to what it was before.

The Highland Sammy's will reopen in the next month. The menu will be close to what it was before: boiled crawfish, seafood, burgers and po-boys.

Stabiler, a Baton Rouge restaurant veteran, owns several eateries, including the Little Village locations downtown and on Airline Highway, Stab's Steak & Seafood in Central, Palermo Ristorante and Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood.

Donnie Jarreau owns the Highland Road restaurant building and the Sammy’s at 16400 Airline Highway in Prairieville. He said there should be news on who will be taking over the Prairieville space in about a month. Stabiler has said he is not interested in also leasing the Prairieville restaurant.

Creole Cabana is part of The Oasis, a recreational area with beach volleyball. Chris Shaheen, who developed The Oasis, said he is talking to potential tenants about moving into the restaurant space.