LifeWay Christian Resources said Wednesday it is closing all of its 170 bookstores and will shift to an entirely online business, a move that will affect five Louisiana locations.
LifeWay has stores at Bluebonnet Parc, next to the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and in Shreveport, Monroe and Alexandria.
LifeWay, which is affiliated with the Southern Baptists, had previously announced plans to shut down an unidentified number stores this year due to decreasing sales. The company now says it was “no longer a viable option” to keep some locations open.
“Our world and our customers are increasingly online. Investing in a dynamic digital strategy allows LifeWay to better serve the church in its mission and only enhances our ability to provide biblical solutions for life,” Brad Waggoner, acting president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
Christian bookstores have faced a number of challenges over the past decade, from Amazon and Walmart's move to carry more faith-based material. Family Christian Stores shut down all of its 240 locations in 2017.
LifeWay stores will close by the end of the year. The Nashville, Tennessee-based chain has been in business since 1891.