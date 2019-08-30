The long-awaited Mid City Beer Garden is set to open at 2 p.m. Friday.
The beer garden, at the corner of Government Street and Steele Boulevard, has been in the works since 2015. Co-owned by Brian Baiamonte and Dave Remmetter, who own Radio Bar, and Kelli Paxton, a manager at Radio Bar, the Mid City Beer Garden will feature, of course, beer, with 60 taps.
The beer garden will also serve food, including po-boys, chicken wings and pretzels. And in a nod to one of the favorite dishes at Chelsea’s, the Perkins Road Overpass hang out Remmetter used to operate, a grilled cheese sandwich and tomato basil soup combo plate is on the menu.
The beer garden will also feature TVs, which aren’t found at Radio Bar, so customers will be able to watch LSU and Saints games.
Mid City Beer Garden will be open 7 days a week, starting at 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and at 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.