Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open to open a restaurant inside Harrah’s Las Vegas casino in early 2022.
This will be the first West Coast location for the Baton Rouge-based chain of sports bars. It will also be the first Walk-On’s with a breakfast menu, featuring dishes such as Voodoo Shrimp and Grits and beignets.
"This is an exciting time for us to bring our story, our food, and our culture to an iconic Las Vegas resort," said Brandon Landry, co-founder and CEO of Walk-On's, in a statement. "We are committed to great service and a fun atmosphere that can be enjoyed by the entire family, and there is no better city to add to our roster than the entertainment capital of the world."
The owners of Hash House A Go Go, a chain of breakfast restaurants with three locations in Las Vegas, will serve as the franchisee. Jim Nyberg, CEO of Hash House A Go Go, said the company was pleased to partner with Walk-On’s and bring the restaurant to Las Vegas. "They've been a leader in the casual dining space for years and we're proud to be the first to offer a breakfast menu that celebrates their signature flavor," Nyberg said in a statement.