The Bureau of Governmental Research has waded into the big-dollar tax dispute between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the tourism industry with a recommendation that would deliver more dollars to the city of New Orleans – as Cantrell is seeking.
The nonprofit BGR released a report on Wednesday morning that calls for giving the city an additional 1 percent of the annual taxes charged on hotel rooms. That would provide $12.3 million more to the city were it done this year. BGR said the state Legislature could increase the hotel tax by 1 percent and give the extra revenue to the city or shift 1 percent of the tax from the tourism industry to the city.
The group also recommended a tougher examination of tourism taxes to determine whether the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is collecting more tax revenue than it needs. The Convention Center is sitting on $235 million in reserves.
The report also suggested that the New Orleans City Council may be able to push forward with some tax changes despite the opposition of state officials. The report also called for greater transparency in which entities receive tourism tax dollars and how they spend the money.
The report’s release comes amid a push by Cantrell to wrest more of the hotel tax revenue for the city’s decrepit roads and drainage systems – an effort that has angered tourist industry leaders, who say they need every dollar they are currently receiving to strengthen and promote the city’s biggest industry.
Tourism groups including the Convention Center, the Superdome Commission, New Orleans & Co. and the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp. stand to receive about $151 million of an estimated $200 million in hotel tax revenue expected in 2019, while the city will receive just under $21 million, BGR said.
In pushing for changes, Cantrell has argued that the city has pressing infrastructure needs, including $81 million per year to upgrade water and drainage systems.
Any attempt to shift how hotel taxes are distributed will be a tough fight for city leaders. Changes would require approval of the state Legislature since lawmakers authorized the tax levied on hotel guests in New Orleans.
The city collected the 1 percent identified by BGR until 1966 when, as part of a deal to establish the Saints, city officials agreed to relinquish the tax in favor of giving the money to the Superdome Commission.
“That is money the City could have used to address pressing needs, including improvements to drainage, streets and public safety,” writes BGR in the report.
Today, New Orleans receives less from its hotel tax than do other cities in Louisiana and also outside of the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and state Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, have sided with the tourism leaders, meaning that Cantrell has yet to make much headway so far.
She remains undeterred.
“I’m not letting up,” she told reporters on Monday with Edwards at her side at an unrelated event, adding, “I think it’s about exploring all options at this time.”
Latest New Orleans hotel tax idea could generate $6.7M for city projects; LaToya Cantrell calls plan 'inadequate'
Pressed for her potential options, she said she is eying possibly capping the portion of the hotel tax in which hotel owners have voluntarily agreed to tax their guests at an additional 1.75 percent. Under this idea, tax money collected above the cap would go to the city.
Check back later today for an updated version