The Belle of Baton Rouge has changed hands for $18 million as part of a previously-announced $1.85 billion acquisition of its operator, Tropicana Entertainment Inc.
Tropicana's Centroplex Centre Convention Hotel LLC sold the real estate assets of the Belle to GLP Capital LP, a division of Gaming and Leisure Properties. The transaction was filed this week with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court.
As part of the deal, which was announced this spring, Nevada-based Eldorado Resorts Inc. will lease the Belle from Gaming and Leisure Properties, part of a $110 million-a-year lease agreement for all the facilities it will lease.
Eldorado Resorts Inc. also owns casinos in Lake Charles and Shreveport.
The Belle of Baton Rouge is among three riverboat casinos in Louisiana that want to move operations onshore following legislation that allowed riverboat casinos to move inland.
Gaming and Leisure Properties is expected to acquire the real estate assets of all three Baton Rouge casinos. Gaming and Leisure Properties already both owns and operates Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge. In 2016, it struck a deal with Pinnacle Entertainment to take over its properties, including L'Auberge Baton Rouge, with Pinnacle continuing to operate L'Auberge in a lease arrangement.