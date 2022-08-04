BASF said it will spend $19.8 million to expand its Geismar manufacturing complex which will allow the company to shift production of some specialty chemicals from Europe to the facility.
The work will create 58 construction jobs, according to Louisiana Economic Development. BASF has more than 1,000 employees at the Ascension Parish plant.
The expansion will allow the company to increase manufacturing of the chemical intermediates HEP and NOP, which are part of the global supply chain for inkjets, dishwashing detergents, crop protectors, automotive and electronic products.
This is the second expansion in two weeks that BASF has announced at the plant. On July 19, the company said it will spend $780 million to boost production of methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, a specialty chemical used to create a commonly used lightweight plastics material.
To secure the expansion, the state offered BASF a performance-based Retention and Modernization Program grant of $300,000 to be paid over a five-year period. The company is also expected to utilize the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption program.