H&E Equipment Services Inc. on Wednesday posted a fourth-quarter loss of $14.6 million, after reporting a $21.9 million profit in the same period a year earlier.
The net loss was 40 cents per share, compared to a 61-cent per-share profit a year ago.
Contributing to the fourth-quarter loss was a $44.6 million pre-tax loss on early extinguishment of debt. Excluding that, adjusted net income was $16.6 million, or 46 cents per share, for the quarter.
The construction and industrial equipment service company's revenue decreased 9.3% to $315.6 million from $348.1 million a year ago.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.7 million, or 91 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.
H&E Equipment shares have risen nearly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed roughly 7% in the last 12 months.