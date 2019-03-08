Cheniere Energy Partners has completed its fifth train at is liquefied natural gas export facility at Sabine Pass in Cameron Parish.
The Houston-based firm said Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, the contractor on the build, has turned over the train to Cheniere and the first commercial delivery is expected to happen in August.
Cheniere is developing the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in southwest Louisiana and was the first company to begin major natural gas exports along the U.S. Gulf Coast in 2016. The company has plans for six total trains at its Louisiana facility.
Several companies have flocked to the Lake Charles region with plans for multi-billion-dollar LNG export facilities in an effort to meet growing global demand for gas.