The first liquefied natural gas shipment from the United States to Poland was shipped from Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass LNG export facility in Cameron Parish last year. The shipment and long-term contracts signed Thursday are part of Poland's — and the region's — efforts to cut dependence on Russia.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM CHENIERE ENERGY

Cheniere Energy Partners has completed its fifth train at is liquefied natural gas export facility at Sabine Pass in Cameron Parish. 

The Houston-based firm said Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, the contractor on the build, has turned over the train to Cheniere and the first commercial delivery is expected to happen in August. 

Cheniere is developing the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in southwest Louisiana and was the first company to begin major natural gas exports along the U.S. Gulf Coast in 2016. The company has plans for six total trains at its Louisiana facility. 

Several companies have flocked to the Lake Charles region with plans for multi-billion-dollar LNG export facilities in an effort to meet growing global demand for gas. 

