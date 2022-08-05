CF Industries said it will build a $198.5 million carbon dioxide compression and dehydration unit at its Donaldsonville complex, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The unit will capture, liquefy and sequester carbon dioxide. This will allow the plant to produce up to 1.7 million tons a year of "blue ammonia". A product is considered blue when carbon dioxide emissions are captured before they can be released.
The expansion will create 12 jobs, with average annual salaries of $100,000 plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. CF Industries has 521 employees at the Ascension Parish plant.
Work is set to begin in October and the project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024, according to CF Industries.
CF Industries has talked about building an environmentally friendly ammonia plant for a while. In April 2021, the company signed an an engineering and procurement contract with thyssenkrupp for the facility. Later that year, it asked Ascension Parish officials for a break on property taxes.
Up to 2 million tons of carbon dioxide will be processed by the plant annually.
Tony Will, president and CEO of CF Industries Holdings Inc. said in a statement that the company is building off its previous investments in the state to put the company in the forefront of the global market for blue ammonia.
“We believe that ammonia will play a critical role in accelerating the world’s transition to clean energy and that demand for blue ammonia for this purpose will grow meaningfully in the coming years,” he said.
The state Board of Commerce and Industry approved a multimillion-dollar tax exemption for the Donaldsonville plant in June.
The company is also expected to utilize the state’s performance-based Quality Jobs program.