Baton Rouge-area home sales were up 3.5 percent in July compared with the year before, breaking an 11-month streak of year-to-year sales declines.
There were 1,012 homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during July, according to figures released Monday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service. That compares with 985 Multiple Listing Service sales in the nine-parish region during July 2017.
This was the first time since August 2017 the number of homes sold posted an increase over the year before. The gain was almost entirely due to activity in Livingston Parish, where there was a 9.8 percent increase in MLS sales from 193 to 212.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the largest segment of the local housing market, there were 575 MLS sales in July, 0.5 percent more than the 572 sales a year earlier.
Ascension Parish saw a 5.9 percent sales decrease to 193 from 205.
Year-to-year sales comparisons have been affected by the August 2016 flood, which displaced thousands of homeowners and led to water-damaged properties hitting the market and being scooped up by investors.
The median sale price for a home in metro Baton Rouge was $202,900 in July, a 3 percent increase over the $197,000 in July 2017. That means half the homes sold in the market went for below that price, half for above that price.
The average sale price rose by 4.9 percent from to $235,239 from $224,322. The average sale price can be affected by luxury home sales.
Pending sales, a sign of future activity, were up 2.7 percent in July to 1,012 from 985. New listings were down by 3.9 percent to 1,383.
The number of homes for sale was up 16.8 percent to 4,198 from 3,593. The supply of houses for sale increased from 3.8 months to 4.6. Six months is considered to be a healthy supply of homes.
The number of days a house was on the market before it sold was up from 50 to 63.
Through the first seven months of the year, home sales are down by 5 percent to 6,419 from 6,760.
Ascension is the only parish to have an increase in sales during that period, a 0.3 percent gain to 1,166 from 1,162. East Baton Rouge was down 7.6 percent to 3,431, while Livingston dropped by 5.1 percent to 1,203.