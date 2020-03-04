Alvarez Construction Co. has purchased 41 lots in the Fieldstone Park subdivision for nearly $2.7 million.
Doxa LLC sold the land in the subdivision between Highland and Perkins roads, near Staring Court, in a deal that was filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. Doxa is made up of William FaKouri and Art Lancaster.
Fieldstone Park will consist of 91 lots, with homes starting just under $247,000. Homes will range in size from 1,600 to 1,900 square feet. Amenities include a lake, common areas and a play area.
Doxa bought the entire 15.1 acre site in April 2018 for $1.4 million, a few months after the city-parish Planning Commission approved plan for Fieldstone Park.