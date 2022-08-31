The price of crude oil has gone up more than 29% since the start of the year, because of rising demand and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But a finance professor at Tulane University said the oil industry still faces significant headwinds.
“Oil doesn’t produce electricity and what we need is more electricity,” Peter Ricchiuti, who tracks regional stocks across the South through Tulane’s Burkenroad Reports, told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge Wednesday. “Natural gas has an enormous future.”
Not only is Louisiana the third largest producer of natural gas in the country, but the state has advantages in renewable sources, such as solar and wind power. Already, companies such as Blade Dynamics at the Michoud complex in New Orleans East are getting in on the demand for renewables, by manufacturing massive blades for offshore wind turbines.
“The new future is going to be offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Mexico and nobody has an advantage like us,” he said.
The demand for electric vehicles is expected to reach an inflection point, when car chargers are found on every corner, Ricchiuti said.
“If you’re watching the ball game, there’s almost no ads for internal combustion engines, it’s all renewables,” he said. “That’s where things are headed.”
While oil prices have shot up during 2022, the stock market is down, due to inflation and rising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a little over 11%, the blue chip S&P 500 is down almost 15% and the tech heavy NASDAQ has dropped 22%.
“The stock market is not the economy,” Ricchiuti said. “The stock market is a measure of future corporate profits.”
As much as the market has dropped in 2022, cryptocurrency has fallen harder. Bitcoin has dropped nearly 57%.
Ricchiuti said he’s a skeptic about cryptocurrency, calling it “nonsense”.
“I've known hundreds and hundreds of people that made millions and millions of dollars,” he said. “And they made it buying stock in good companies, with good balance sheets and smart management and holding on forever.”