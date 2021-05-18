Hundreds of south Louisiana residents are needing to file insurance claims after their homes and automobiles were flooded by a torrential downpour Monday.

“Hopefully, people are prepared for something like this ahead of time,” Jody Boudreaux, executive vice president of the Professional Insurance Agents of Louisiana, said Tuesday. “But yesterday came from out of nowhere.”

If your house or automobile flooded, the first step is to find a copy of your insurance policy, find the number for the claims line and make a call. “Calling the claims line is the fastest way to get things in motion,” Boudreaux said.

If you have any questions or can’t find a copy of your policy, call your insurance agent. “Even if you don’t remember who your insurance company is, you know who your insurance agent is,” she said.

After you make the call to your insurance company or agent, filing a flood insurance claim is a fairly straightforward process.

Flooding is generally not covered under standard residential and commercial insurance policies. Flood insurance is available through a separate policy under FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program and some private insurers.

If you do not have flood insurance and your home was damaged and located in a federal disaster area, there are resources to help. For properties in a declared federal disaster area, homeowners and renters may qualify for aid programs through FEMA. If a declaration happens, information is at disasterassistance.gov or ldi.la.gov/floodrecovery.

Brian Prejean, an insurance agent in Brusly, said the FEMA programs provide one-time low interest loans. The agency requires that you purchase flood insurance on your home after that.

“There’s no such thing as a no flood zone,” said Prejean, president of Rod Prejean & Associates. “There are low-risk flood zones. But when you get 13 to 20 inches of rain in five or six hours, the drainage can’t handle that.”

After you call your insurance company, it usually takes a day or so before they make contact and send an adjuster out. In major cases, such as Monday’s floods, insurance agencies assemble catastrophe teams to handle the volume of claims, so that will speed up the timetable, he said.

While you wait for the adjuster to show up, the next step should be to take pictures and inventory damage. All of the wet carpet needs to be ripped up and hauled out of the house, along with water-damaged furniture.

The LSU AgCenter recommends cleaning out the home and drying it as quickly as possible to prevent mold and wood rot. Flood water isn't clean — it may be contaminated with sewage or other pollutants — so it's best to disinfect, too.

“You need to document damage as you go,” Prejean said, “but don’t throw anything away. Keep the old carpet in a pile by your house.”

Water damage for vehicles typically falls under an auto policy's comprehensive insurance coverage, according to the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America. Policyholders should call their agents or insurance companies immediately to find out if the damages are covered.

If your vehicle did take on water, the first step is to call a claim in to the auto insurance company. Don’t try and move the vehicle. If it had to be abandoned off the side of the road and it got towed, contact the parish to find out where the vehicle is, so the adjuster knows where to go and take a look.

The adjuster will want to know how much water got into the car: Did it go past the floorboards? Did it make it to the seats or the dashboard? Generally, because of the potential for mold to grow on upholstery, insurance companies consider a vehicle totaled if floodwater got above the doorjam and into the vehicle, Prejean said. “If you have liability, it’s just not covered,” he said.