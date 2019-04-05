A rezoning request for a daiquiri bar at the corner of Government and St. Tammany streets will be considered by the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission next month.
Barbara Ann LeClercq wants to rezone a 1,700-square-foot space for her business, Lemoine Mid-City Daiquiri — the business is named after her two children’s last name. It will be in the same building as Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue.
“There’s not another daiquiri bar in a four- or five-mile radius, so we think this is the ideal spot, especially with all the upgrades going on along Government Street,” she said.
Lemoine Mid-City Daiquiri also would have a small bar selling beer and basic mixed drinks. The plan is to have nine daiquiri machines and a staff of eight to 10 employees. The bar won’t sell food, but LeClercq said it will carry “impulse items” like peanuts for people who want to snack while they drink.
While East Baton Rouge Parish doesn’t allow for drive-through daiquiri shops, LeClercq said she wants to talk with the parish Alcoholic Beverage Control office and see if she can set up a “walk-up window” so people can get drinks for events such as the Mid-City Merchants’ White Light Nights. She’s also looking at eventually building a patio off the side of Lemoine Mid-City Daiquiri, facing St. Tammany.
The planning commission will consider the rezoning at its May 20 meeting. If approved, the goal is to have the bar open three or four months after permits are issued, LeClercq said.