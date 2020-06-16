Louisiana businesses can submit complaints to the Louisiana Workforce Commission about employees who are still attempting to claim unemployment benefits despite refusing to return to work.
Some businesses have complained in recent months that extra benefits funded by the federal government have made unemployment more attractive for low wage workers who would earn more not working.
Typically, workers would only be eligible for $247 each week in Louisiana if they earn less than that amount but when the extra $600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation is applied that jumps to $847 each week before taxes.
The LWC questionnaire asks whether the business has complied with White House recommended COVID-19 sanitation and social distancing guidelines and whether it was considered an essential business.
It was not immediately clear how many businesses have filed complaints with LWC since the coronavirus pandemic began.
There are some circumstances where individuals may qualify for federal disaster aid and continue receiving unemployment benefits after being offered their job back as outlined in the CARES Act.
Some of the qualifying exceptions are when an individual or someone in their household is diagnosed with COVID-19, the person is caring for someone with the disease, a child is unable to attend school and the caregiver must stay home or the former head of household died of COVID-19.