Cadence Bank is building an office at 6889 Corporate Blvd. The nearly 13,500-square-foot building will house several local offices for the Mississippi-based bank, including market leadership, commercial lending, treasury management, mortgage and retail operations. The building will also house a Cadence branch, with three drive-thru ATM lanes. Cadence merged with BancorpSouth in October and currently has six branches and two insurance offices in metro Baton Rouge.

