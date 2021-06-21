Omi, a restaurant near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Essen Lane that was popular for its authentic Chinese dishes, is set to close.
The building at 7951 One Calais Ave. that houses Omi was sold last week, said Steve Gao, an agent with Re/Max First who had the listing. The restaurant will operate for a few more days.
The Omi building had been for sale for about a year. Gao said the owners wanted to retire and have someone take over the business.
Omi had a thick menu and served a variety of hibachi, sushi and Japanese dishes. But the most popular items were the Chinese dishes that were a little different than the standard items found in neighborhood shopping centers. Cumin pork, crispy pork intestine and ants climbing trees (a spicy noodle dish with ground meat) were some of the popular dishes.
Gao said the new owners plan to run a sushi restaurant and bar in the building.