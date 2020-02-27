A nighttime travel ban for river pilots navigating a stretch of the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans is being enforced again after a roughly two-week reprieve.

The initial restriction to daylight travel was imposed in April 2019 as a high-water and fast-current safety measure, stemming from a decision by the New Orleans Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association Board of Examiners. It had lasted nearly a year until Feb. 7 when the organization lifted the ban amid pressure from industry.

Capt. Robert Heitmeier is the top executive at the NOBRA Board of Examiners who made the call nearly a year ago and again on Monday to ban night travel for river pilots overseen by the board amid safety concerns. The restriction is in place between mile marker 170 and mile marker 234, which is near Baton Rouge on a stretch of roughly 60 miles.

"Hopefully it's (the river) not going to stay up very long, maybe a week or two, then we can lift them," Heitmeier said.

The most recent night ban stems from a renewed rise in river levels that's expected to continue into early March. Levels are roughly how high the river was last year when the initial ban was enforced.

Local industry previously pushed for lifting the ban, with companies from agriculture to petrochemical impacted by the lack of 24-hour access to the Mississippi River.

During the two-week reprieve, there were no accidents by NOBRA pilots, Heitmeier said.

"The river has these turbulent currents and eddys and it effects navigation, you can see them in the daylight easier than at night," he said. "The river naturally flows downstream, so when it hits the bend (with an eddy) it can run upstream because it changes direction. That's something very hard to navigate with one direction on your stern and another on your bow."

