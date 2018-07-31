Kean Miller is adding partners from the Dupuis & Polozola law firm, which will put it in the Lafayette market and expand its presence in metro Houston.
Dupuis & Polozola has 12 attorneys working in offices in Lafayette and The Woodlands, Texas. Its clients include global exploration companies and independent firms operating in Louisiana, Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota and Kansas.
The move, which takes effect Wednesday, will lift Baton Rouge-based Kean Miller to more than 160 attorneys and create a new business resource focused on all phases of oil and gas exploration and production.
Blane Clark, managing partner for Kean Miller, said the new offices will strengthen the firm’s ability to offer legal resources for its clients.
“Lafayette is the hub of the south Louisiana energy corridor and The Woodlands continues to experience unprecedented growth in corporate headquarters,” Clark said.
James H. “Jimmy” Dupuis Jr. will join Kean Miller as a partner in The Woodlands, while Kyle P. Polozola will be a partner in Lafayette. The two men started the firm in 2010.
Kean Miller has had an office in Houston since 2017. The company also has offices in New Orleans, Shreveport and Lake Charles.
By adding a presence in Lafayette, Polozola said Kean Miller will be an even more dynamic legal force in Louisiana. “Our Lafayette office magnifies the existing firm presence across Louisiana and Texas,” he said.