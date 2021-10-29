The future of one liquefied natural gas export terminal is unclear as a New Orleans-based company had its federal regulatory review canceled due to lack of documentation and activity after filing paperwork more than three years ago.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission terminated its review of Pointe LNG's application for an export terminal in Plaquemines Parish based on lack of progress and is closing its administrative record.
Pointe LNG began the process in September 2018 with a timeline for filing its initial application in late 2019. But the company kept pushing back that deadline and has yet to file a full set of draft resource reports for environmental review which are necessary for the process to continue.
"Pointe LNG has not indicated in its pre-filing monthly status reports that it has made any forward progress in the development of resource reports or other activities concerning its planned project since its July 2019 conference call with commission staff," said Terry Turpin, director for the office of energy projects at FERC. "Pointe LNG has not engaged any regulatory authorities or potentially affected stakeholders over the past 2 years, which is one of the main intended purposes of the pre-filing process."
The company would have to file a new application and start the process again, according to the federal agency. And that's Pointe LNG said it expects to do but did not outline a timeline.
"Pointe LNG is continuing its efforts to raise funds that would complete the FERC permitting process," said Thomas Burgess, co-founder of Pointe LNG. "We firmly believe that this project will be the low-cost export liquefaction project in North America, and look forward to continuing permitting with stakeholders and FERC."
Pointe LNG hired a financial adviser in May 2020 to raise $4 billion from investors for its export terminal which would produce at least 6 million tons of LNG each year. The company expected to raise $56 million in development costs during 2020.
The project, which sits on a 600-acre site on the east bank of the Mississippi River, can be expanded up to 12 million tons of LNG each year. It expects to hire 200 full-time permanent workers and create 800 construction jobs.
In 2019, Pointe LNG said it expected to begin construction in early 2021 and begin operations by 2025. In 2020, the business projected it would make a final investment decision by 2022 and open by 2026.
In 2015, Parallax Energy had acquired then-Louisiana LNG Energy, later re-named Pointe LNG, from its New Orleans founders. It was slated to be a joint venture between Parallax and Cheniere Energy, but the deal fell through in 2017. The founders, which included Burgess, bought the project back that year.