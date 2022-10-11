John Deere said it will spend $29.8 million to expand its Thibodaux plant, a move that will create 70 jobs and allow the company to shift cotton harvester manufacturing from China to the U.S.
The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $47,472, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The company currently has 284 employees in Thibodaux. The work is projected to create 110 indirect jobs.
Deere & Company, which manufactures John Deere equipment, said it will develop a new production line and install upgraded equipment, which will allow the Lafourche Parish plant to begin building a new model of harvester that will replace the current ones being built in China.
“The new cotton harvesters present a huge opportunity for John Deere Thibodaux to deliver innovative and technologically advanced solutions to our customers, which will increase their productivity and profitability,” Mike Duplantis, factory manager at John Deere Thibodaux, said in a statement.
The Thibodaux plant is a design center for sugar harvesting equipment and earthmovers. It also manufactures a variety of equipment used in agriculture and construction.
John Deere said production of the new cotton harvesters will begin within the next two years and the plant will reach full capacity in 2025.
To secure the project in Thibodaux, LED offered John Deere an incentive package that includes a performance-based retention and modernization grant of up to $1 million, and the services of LED FastStart, Louisiana’s nationally acclaimed training and workforce development program. The company is also expected to participate in the Industrial Tax Exemption and Enterprise Zone programs.