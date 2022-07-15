Verma Systems, a Baton Rouge information technology firm founded more than three decades ago, has been acquired by Meriplex, a Houston-based IT and cybersecurity firm.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. However, Verma Systems President Mitch Verma said all of the company’s 29 employees will be retained and will stay in Baton Rouge. He’s also planning on staying on.
“I’m 57. I’m not going anywhere,” he said. “I love what I do.”
Verma founded his company in 1991. It offers both IT and cybersecurity solutions, just like Meriplex.
Verma said the deal will offer more resources for Verma Systems, including additional IT experts and new product lines, particularly in the ever-growing cybersecurity realm.
Verma said he has known the owners of Meriplex for 20 years, which is why he took their call about an acquisition in the first place.
“I wasn’t looking to sell,” Verma said. “I kind of knew what the guy was calling about when he called … I took it and listened. I’m just really behind what they’re doing.”
Verma Systems was previously honored by the Inc. 5000 as one of the 5,000 fastest growing private U.S. companies, as well as the LSU 100 as one of the fastest-growing businesses owned by an LSU graduate.
Meriplex officials called Verma Systems an “excellent addition” to the company.
"With their talented team and longstanding reputation in the Louisiana market, we will be able to provide more innovative technology and service offerings to their clients and work towards our goal of being the number one (managed service provider/managed security service provider) in the nation,” Meriplex CEO David Henley said in a statement.