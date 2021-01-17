The Pelican State Portfolio, a group of Louisiana stocks tracked by the newspaper, largely performed better than the broader markets during the fourth quarter and for 2020, thanks to a positive run for bank and mid-cap stocks.
The 20 Louisiana-based publicly traded businesses that make up the portfolio were up by 18.1% collectively for the quarter and 36.7% for the year.
In comparison, the Russell 2000, which follows small-cap stocks that have an average market capitalization of $1.3 billion, was up 31.2% for the quarter and 18.1% for 2020. The S&P 500, which tracks 500 large companies, was up 10.2% during the quarter and 15% for the year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, an index of 30 top businesses, was up 8.1% for the quarter and 6.2% for the year.
“It was a hell of a year in the market,” said Peter Ricchiuti, a finance professor at Tulane University. Ricchiuti tracks regional stocks across the South through the university's Burkenroad Reports. “For three years, the S&P was led by tech stocks, but now that’s changed. Investors are realizing there are all these other stocks that aren’t so crazily priced and that’s led to a run in the mid-cap space.”
That helped pull up the Louisiana-based stocks that make up the Pelican State Portfolio.
Baton Rouge-based H&E Equipment Services was the big winner for the quarter, with its price rocketing up by 53% at the end of the year. The company, which sells and rents heavy equipment, has benefited from the assumption that President-elect Joe Biden will launch a major infrastructure plan early in his administration to boost the economy.
“That’s high on Biden’s agenda,” Ricchiuti said. “If you look at a lot of roads and bridges in this country, they’re 80 years old or more.”
Bank stocks also did well in the fourth quarter, with all of the publicly traded local banks reporting double-digit percentage gains. Despite the end of the year surge, the banks all saw their stock prices down by at least 11% from the start of 2020.
The whiff of higher inflation rates and rising interest rates caused investors to look at banks, Ricchiuti said. Higher interest rates make it more profitable to operate a bank, and for the past few years interest rates have been at record lows.
The biggest gainer for the year was Waitr, the Lafayette-based food and grocery delivery service, which saw its business skyrocket as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. When the year started, shares of Waitr were trading at well below $1 and the company faced being delisted from the Nasdaq.
But the price rose more than 760% during the year to close at $2.78.
“They straightened out their finances and carved out the middle part of the country as their territory,” Ricchiuti said. “That’s a good strategy and similar to what Lamar Advertising did.”
But there are signs that some investors are getting off the ride. Waitr’s share price dropped by 13% during the fourth quarter.
The drop surprised Ricchiuti because DoorDash, another food delivery service, launched a successful IPO in December and saw its stock shoot up 86% on the first day of trading. “Usually when you have an IPO like that, it carries similar businesses with it and sets the tone for valuation,” he said. The fact that DoorDash is doing well isn’t an indicator that investors have soured on food delivery services, even as a coronavirus vaccine starts to become more available.
The biggest loser for 2020 was Seacor Marine Holdings, a Houma-based company that provides transportation services to the oil and gas industry. Its stock price fell by 80% during the year and ended trading at below $2.50 a share.
“Oil stocks in general had another terrible year,” Ricchiuti said. But one positive sign is that toward the end of the year, prices started to go up from trading around $40 a barrel at the start of the quarter to hitting $48 a barrel at the end of the year and now are above $50. “That’s not the greatest price in the world, but it’s enough for people to hang on there,” he said.
Over the past few years, the number of publicly traded Louisiana companies in the oil and gas industry has been whittled down to Seacor and Conrad Industries as businesses have gone private, moved or merged. “All these other people realized they could build other stuff,” Ricchiuti said.