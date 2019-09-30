An office park off O’Neal Lane has been sold for $2.9 million to a local businessman.
Rusk Group LLC purchased the American Plaza Office Park in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Prem & Vimla Menon Family LLC of Baton Rouge.
The Rusk Group is made up of Michael and Christine Rusk of Baton Rouge. Rusk owns Mike’s Audio, an Airline Highway business that sells car stereos and other accessories.
Rusk bought the nearly 28,000-square-foot office park as an investment and has no plans to move his business there, said Clay Furr of Momentum Real Estate, who represented the buyer. Brent Garret of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the sellers.
American Plaza at 2645 O’Neal Lane consists of four buildings. Most of the tenants are medical businesses, such as Primary Care Plus, Precision Caregivers and Ochsner Home Health – LHC Group.
The office park is fully occupied, except for a 2,500-square-foot medical suite, Furr said.