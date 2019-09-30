An office park off O’Neal Lane has been sold for $2.9 million to a local businessman.

Rusk Group LLC purchased the American Plaza Office Park in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. American Plaza at 2645 O’Neal Lane consists of four buildings. Most of the tenants are medical businesses, such as Primary Care Plus, Precision Caregivers and Ochsner Home Health – LHC Group.