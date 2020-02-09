Who's on the council?

Members of the Louisiana Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council and the appointing authorities they represent are:

BATON ROUGE: Mandi Mitchell, assistant secretary of LED and its designee; Allison Clarke, deputy secretary of the Office of GeauxBiz at Louisiana Department of State, the department's designee; Bryan Greenwood, associate director of the Louisiana Small Business Development Center, representing development centers; Kenny Anderson, executive director of the Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute at LSU, representing the Louisiana Business Incubation Association; John Everett, executive vice president and Baton Rouge market president at IberiaBank, representing the Louisiana Bankers Association; and Cassie Felder, corporate council of Swamp Dragon Hot Sauce, representing the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.

NEW ORLEANS: Kelisha Garrett, executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, representing the Louisiana Alliance for Economic Inclusion; Courtney Davis, CEO of Bart's Office Moving, representing the National Federation of Independent Business; and as governor appointees: Richard Vince Hayward, CEO of L.H. Hayward & Co., Angelica Rivera, president of Colmex Construction; and Iam Tucker, CEO of ILSI Engineering

ACADIANA: Edward Krampe III, CEO of Lafayette-based McDonald's franchisee MacLaff Inc., representing the venture capital community, and Alta Baker, CEO of Safe Haven Enterprises in Jennings, governor's appointee.

HAMMOND: E. Rene Soule, owner of Rene Soule & Associates, governor's appointee.

NORTH LOUISIANA: Bill Sawyer, CEO of Sawyer Industrial Plastics in Monroe, and Tanita Gilbert-Baker, president EJES Inc. in Shreveport, governor's appointees.